After the immense success of his previous outing, 12th Fail, actor Vikrant Massey, without wasting any time, is gearing up for his next film called The Sabarmati Report. The announcement video for the film was dropped on February 27. Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram account to share the video and wrote, "Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today". In the video shared, Vikrant is seen playing the character of a journalist who is breaking the news of the Godhra train incident. The actor disagrees with what's shown in the teleprompter and says the incident wasn't an accident. The Sabarmati Report also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in leading roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film will release on May 3, 2024. Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur’s Baby Boy Vardaan Gets Grand Welcome at Home, Actress Shares Glimpses of Her ‘Boy Mom Era’ on Insta (View Pics).

Check Out The Sabarmati Report Announcement Video Here:

