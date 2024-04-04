Several video clips from Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s intimate wedding ceremony have surfaced online. Among these, an unseen video from the actress’ sangeet ceremony shows Taapsee accompanied by her sister, Shagun Pannu, for a lively dance performance. The sisters showcased their moves to the popular song “Le Gayi” from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. For this pre-wedding function, Taapsee opted for a white top and pants ensemble, while Shagun adorned a stunning green lehenga. Video of Taapsee Pannu Dancing and Hugging Mathias Boe at Their Wedding Will Leave Hearts Melting – WATCH.

The Pannu Sisters

