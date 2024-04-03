Actress Taapsee Pannu, tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, the Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month. Now, the glimpses from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on the Internet. In a video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Taapsee, dressed in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit, can be seen walking towards Mathias as she dances to the Punjabi folk song "Chitta Kukkar" playing in the background. Inside Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s Secret Udaipur Wedding: Kanika Dhillon Stuns in a Saree, Pavail Gulati’s Pics With Actress’ Sister Shagun Go Viral.

The track is Pakistani Punjabi wedding folk song, and has over the years been used in different renditions. The most recent is the rendition used in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal titled "Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge".

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2_Minutes_Update (@2_minutes_update)

In the video, Taapsee dances in swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over the wedding outfit, and gets up on the stage to hug her husband. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride. As the two embrace each other, people around them shower the couple with flower petals. The wedding festivities were an intimate affair with very few people from the industry attending the wedding.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: Know Everything About the Badminton Player and His ‘Perfect’ Love Story With Haseen Dillruba Actress.

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men's doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).