Be it onscreen or off screen, Ranveer Singh has always put up power-packed performances for his audience. The handsome hunk had been to Delhi for a wedding function where he performed to some of the hit Bollywood dance tracks. Videos from the event have taken internet by storm.

Ranveer Singh

That Infectious Smile And Energy

He looks so hot 🥺🥵 and what an energy 👏🏻👾 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/sxG8CV2qSM — 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙡𝙚 💫 (@silvermist_RS) April 10, 2022

The Power-Packed Performance

At a wedding last night in delhi 😂💕 @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/h85mVKsopj — 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙡𝙚 💫 (@silvermist_RS) April 10, 2022

