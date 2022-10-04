Vikram Vedha has dipped big time and has faced a tough Monday as Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's film has just managed to rake Rs 5.39 crore on Day 4. With this Vikram Vedha stands to a total of Rs 42.33 cr by Monday. Vikram Vedha Star Hrithik Roshan Explains Significance of Black Thread on His Wrist as He Finally Cuts It Off (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)