R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s super hit film Vikram Vedha is all set to be remade in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan as gangster and Saif Ali Khan as cop. The film will be helmed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. The shooting of the film has started and fans are eagerly waiting to catch glimpses of the lead actors. But before that look who paid a surprise visit on the sets? R Madhavan aka Vikram! The handsome hunk shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World”.

R Madhavan Visits The Sets Of Vikram Vedha Hindi Remake

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ❤️❤️🤗🤗🙏🙏.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

