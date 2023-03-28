Ed Sheeran in an interview with Rolling Stone said he wanted Jay Z to have a rap verse on "Shape of You", but the rapper passed on it because he didn't think it needed one. Ed said “He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.” Subtract: Ed Sheeran Announces New Mathematical-Themed Album Set To Release on May 5.

