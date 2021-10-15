October 15 marks the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. On this day, many celebrities took to their social media handles and wished fans with heartwarming posts. From Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mohanlal, Kareena Kapoor to Allu Arjun, stars from the industry celebrated the festival with lots of fervour. On this day, Lord Ram defeated Raavan and proved that good always wins over evil. Check out the celebrity wishes below.
Amitabh Bachchan
T 4062 - Happy Dashhera ❤️❤️🌹🌹🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/8DxrLgeCzn
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 14, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan
प्रेम, शांति और ख़ुशियों के साथ, आपके जीवन में हमेशा सत्य की जीत हो।आप सभी को दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।#दशहरा #विजयदशमी pic.twitter.com/BjVY7rBaNQ
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 15, 2021
Manoj Bajpayee
Happy Dussehra 🙏🙏🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈💗
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 15, 2021
Sara Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Allu Arjun
Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May this auspicious day bring you love, luck and happiness.#HappyDussehra
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 15, 2021
Chiranjeevi
దుష్టశక్తులపై దుర్గామాత పోరాడి సాధించిన విజయానికి చిహ్నమైన దశమి సందర్భంగా అందరికీ విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. తల్లి దుర్గమ్మ ఆశీస్సులతో అందరూ సంతోషంగా ఉండాలి. అంతిమంగా మంచికే గెలుపు అనే స్ఫూర్తితో ముందుకు సాగాలని కోరుకుంటూ..#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/cvI6iPmFou
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 15, 2021
Mohanlal
ഏവർക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ വിജയദശമി ആശംസകൾ. ഇന്ന് ആദ്യാക്ഷരം കുറിക്കുന്ന
എല്ലാ കുരുന്നുകൾക്കും നന്മയും വിജയവും നിറഞ്ഞ ഭാവിക്കായി എന്റെ പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾ.#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/SuWojnoe9M
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 15, 2021
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
