It’s the end of 2022, and it is not only us but star-studded celebrities have taken off to party and have a good vacation at their favourite destinations. From Asha Negi, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her family, Kartik Aaryan and others, here are the actors ringing in their New Year’s Eve! Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse From His Paris Vacay, Turns His 'Shehzada' Mode On!

Take A Look:

Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture From Rajasthan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Hrithik Shares A Merry Christmas Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Kartik Aaryan Is Yolo And Solo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Mouni Roy Is Having A Good Time In UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena And The Kids Take Off To THeir Favourite Destination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan 🔵 (@saifalikhan_online)

Asha Negi Dances Her Way Into 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)