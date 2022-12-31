It’s the end of 2022, and it is not only us but star-studded celebrities have taken off to party and have a good vacation at their favourite destinations. From Asha Negi, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her family, Kartik Aaryan and others, here are the actors ringing in their New Year’s Eve! Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse From His Paris Vacay, Turns His 'Shehzada' Mode On!
Take A Look:
Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture From Rajasthan
View this post on Instagram
Hrithik Shares A Merry Christmas Picture
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan Is Yolo And Solo
View this post on Instagram
Mouni Roy Is Having A Good Time In UAE
View this post on Instagram
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena And The Kids Take Off To THeir Favourite Destination
View this post on Instagram
Asha Negi Dances Her Way Into 2023
View this post on Instagram
