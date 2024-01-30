Directed by British Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan, the film A Game of Two Halves unfolds in the UK and India, tracing the coming-of-age journey of Sanjay. This young British student discovers his true self not at a prestigious university but on Hyderabad's dusty football fields, where he teaches underprivileged children. In the one-minute 58-second trailer, Sanjay, initially bound for Washington, finds himself in impoverished India, coaching football and unravelling profound self-discoveries. The cast features Saaj Raja, Harish Khanna, Lucy Jackson, Swaroopa Ghosh, Nikkita Chadha, Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra, and Sachin Chaudhary. The film is set for an India release on Feb 23. A Game of Two Halves: Marvel’s Eternals Star Saaj Raja Starrer Sports Drama To Release in Theatres on February 23, 2024.

A Game Of Two Halves Trailer

