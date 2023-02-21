Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker are expecting second child. The couple was photographed outside their apartment in NYC. Joanne, dressed in casual outfit, looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump. Rihanna Is Pregnant Once Again! Lift Me Up Singer Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Red Jumpsuit During Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver’s wife, Joanne Tucker, is pregnant with baby No. 2 https://t.co/0W7LsvslF0 pic.twitter.com/9lGeHkZqgp — Breaking Celebrity News (@BreakingCN) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)