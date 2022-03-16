James Cameron's Avatar 2 has been a longtime coming and finally releases this year. Star Zoe Saldana who plays the role of Neytiri in the movie finally opened up about her reaction to the movie. She was apparently moved to tears by just watching 20 minutes of it. Avatar 2 releases on December 16, 2022.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Zoe Saldaña was 'moved to tears' after watching just 20 minutes of 'Avatar 2' 'I was speechless... You really have to brace yourself for it' (via @KevinMcCarthyTV) pic.twitter.com/XEu8aONAR2 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 15, 2022

