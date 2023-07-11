The final artist for the Barbie soundtrack has been revealed and its none other than star Sam Smith. Smith revealed that their track "Man I Am" will release side-by-side with the film on July 21, and that it will be sung from the perspective of Ken. They join other artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more who are featured on the soundtrack as well. Barbie: Ryan Gosling Sings His Heart Out In Music Video 'I'm Just Ken' (Watch)

Check Out Sam Smith's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

