Ben Affleck's son, Samuel Garner Affleck who is 10 years old apparently crashed a rental Lamborghini into a BMW. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed by the paparazzi with Ben's son. The three of them headed out to Beverly Hills luxury car rental dealership. Ben got into the driver's seat of a yellow Lamborghini and put the car into reverse, causing it to crash into a white BMW behind it. Jennifer Lopez Spotted On The Sets Of Beau Ben Affleck’s Vaccarro Biopic.

