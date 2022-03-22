Ben Stiller has entered in talks to portray Jack Torrance in the stage adaptation of The Shining. The role previously had been played by Jack Nicholson in the film adaptation of it, while Henry Thomas portrayed him in Doctor Sleep. The play is going to premiere sometime around in January, 2023.

Check Out The Source Here:

Ben Stiller is in talks to star as Jack Torrance in a West End stage adaption of Stephen King’s ‘THE SHINING’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/BXLeh4CqTc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)