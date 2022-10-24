Over the weekend, Henry Cavill finally made his long-awaited return as Superman in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and broke the internet. With his status as Superman in the DC live action movie universe being stuck in limbo as films and shows featured the character in headless cameos, Cavill has finally come out and confirmed his return as the Man of Steel in this new video thanking us for our patience and saying that it will be rewarded. This is quite interesting as there are reports of a new Superman film being in development as well at Warner Bros. Superman Movie With Henry Cavill In Development at Warner Bros Discovery, Project Currently in Search of Writers - Reports.

Check Out the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

