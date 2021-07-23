The Harry Potter star aka Daniel Radcliffe turns a year older today (July 23). And as the legendary wizard celebrates his birthday, fans of the star cannot keep calm and have showered love on him via social media. From tagging him the favourite wizard to lauding his acting chops over the years, his admirers are all over the internet. Here, check out how netizens are rejoicing over Daniel's born day.

Happy birthday #DanielRadcliffe Thank you so much for giving us Harry potter . 😭❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/yBKYsor5s4 — 𝓐𝓷𝓴𝓲.... (@Ankita_AM22) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe - the best Harry and our legendary wizard.#HarryPotter #DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/NBdbS0CcOJ — Chiaki Tani (@ChiakiTani2) July 23, 2020

today is dan's birthday🥳🥳 He turned 32 today Happy Birthday Daniel Jacob Radcliffe 😍❤️#HarryPotter #DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/Ytvk9NQBsD — Uyanış: Teşkilat (@ekinbugracaglar) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe ❤️❤️❤️Childhood Crush, Still A Crush!!! 😘 ...Our Generation Has Been Grown Up with The Series of Harry Potter & with You!!! 😍#DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/Sk30X0g0yR — Nishat Rahman (@nishat_rahman) July 23, 2020

