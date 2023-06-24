Fans were in for a thrilling surprise as reports emerged of Ben Affleck's alleged sighting on the set of Deadpool 3. While the nature of his involvement remains uncertain, speculation has been rife about Affleck reprising his role as Daredevil, a character he portrayed in the 2003 film. The news has generated immense excitement among fans of both Deadpool and Daredevil, as the possibility of Affleck's return opens up intriguing crossover possibilities. With the anticipation building up, fans eagerly await any official confirmation or further updates regarding Affleck's presence in the highly anticipated Deadpool sequel. Deadpool 3: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden to Return as Storm, Jean Grey and Cyclops- Reports.
