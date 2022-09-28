Many fans of course have loads of questions since Wolverine's appearance was confirmed for Deadpool 3. Well don't worry Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken the liberty to answer all the questions that others and they themselves previously had. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds' Film Will Not Be Disney-Fied, Says Script Writer, Rhett Reese.

Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

