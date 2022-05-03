Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6 worldwide. Critics have been raving about the film and calling it Sam Raimi's best work. Other development about the film also reveals that the film will have two post-credits. Knowing that these are easter eggs for fans, this new surely will make them more excited for the sequel's release. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Film Debuts With 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#DoctorStrange has been watched, one hell of a ride from Sam Raimi. Definitely one of the most creepiest and haunting film from MCU. Strange and Wanda delivers a powerful performance which is truly sensational. But this time, Two post credit scenes 👀🔥 — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) May 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)