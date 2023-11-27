Saltburn Director Emerald Fennell's career is undoubtedly on a successful path, marking a promising start in the filmmaking landscape. If all goes well, she might find herself entering cinema’s most beloved prehistoric franchise aka Jurassic Park. During a recent interview with Deadline, when asked about her dream projects, she expressed a keen interest in leaving her mark on the iconic franchise. Fennell revealed her passion for reimagining a Jurassic Park movie in her distinctive style. With a humorous touch, she hinted at an unconventional storyline, playfully suggesting a fusion of human-dinosaur relations and domestic drama, an imaginative union between a man and a velociraptor. Describing it as 'very erotic,' she suggested an intriguingly thrilling dynamic between humans and dinosaurs. Well, Her words left netizens baffled, prompting an instant outpouring of memes and jokes.Promising Young Woman's Oscar-Winning Director Emerald Fennell Confirms Pregnancy Post 93rd Academy Awards.

Time To Shine...

Simply Hilarious...!!!

Too bad Tina Belcher did it first. https://t.co/LHPn39y7j9 pic.twitter.com/ohSeod5Qse — Dame Jamz (@makeitepic) November 27, 2023

Now This Is True, Don't You Think?

The reveal of the cause of the water shaking in the erotic version of Jurassic Park is going to lead to alot of uncomfortable conversations between parents and their kids. https://t.co/6fTwUFiCpp pic.twitter.com/ACCb0rCBqJ — Don Scorsese (@DonScorsese) November 26, 2023

50 Shares Of Blue... LOL

I already got the movie title for this one… 50 Shades of Blue 😂 https://t.co/HEtLYPEx3O pic.twitter.com/JAgpqcseXG — The Bat Channel (@The_BatChannel) November 26, 2023

The Awkward Silence

me and my family coming home from the new Jurassic Park movie (it was 2 hours of intense Human and Raptor sex scenes) https://t.co/HgXajFvFPp pic.twitter.com/EecXTYXWgW — winona🍉 (@letsg0home) November 26, 2023

We Simply Can't Stop Laughing..

this is just the ancient and nuked from the internet website International Jurassic Park Erotic Fan Fiction Writers Association, with unforgettable stories like “Clever Girl on Girl” https://t.co/UI1wQDB9Rr pic.twitter.com/Cv7vN2EhUi — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 26, 2023

