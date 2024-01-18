Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator has completed filming, with both the director and lead actor Paul Mescal sharing celebratory photos. Mescal portrays Lucius, the grown-up son of Lucilla, who has been living in the wilderness for the past fifteen years, out of touch with his mother. Set in the early 3rd century AD, the film focuses on the joint rule of Emperors Caracalla and Geta, portraying Caracalla as a ruthless tyrant who orchestrates his brother's murder shortly after their father's death. Gladiator Sequel: Ridley Scott's Film Starring Paul Mescal is Set to Release on November 24, 2024.

Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott Wrap Gladiator 2 Shoot:

Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott after wrapping on ‘GLADIATOR 2’ pic.twitter.com/al2QAM4y9M — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 17, 2024

