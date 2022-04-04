Billie Eilish performed his hit track Happier Than Ever during her Grammy 2022 stint. While making the audience groove to her song, she also stopped to pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. She lifted a t-shirt with his face printed on it and showed it off to the audience as a gesture of remembrance.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

Billie Eilish pays tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins in her performance of “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/AgIKq3wE7n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)