Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, shared a kiss at the 66th Award Ceremony, seated side by side. The Grammy award-winning star looked stunning in a black ensemble, while her beau complemented her in a sleek black tuxedo. Their affectionate moment added a romantic touch to the evening, captivating onlookers with their undeniable chemistry. Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Goes Bold, Rocks a Gold See-Through Netted Dress by Maison Margiela, See Pics and Video.

Miley Kiss Her Boyfriend at Grammys:

