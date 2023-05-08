Over the weekend we got to know that Pete Davidson actually had a secret cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, however, we didn't know the character we playing in the film. Now, director James Gunn has revealed that Davidson actually played a Phlektik, who appears during a scene in the film (you'll know which one when you watch it). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Chris Pratt, James Gunn's Marvel Film Earns $282 Million Worldwide During Opening Weekend.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet:

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZg pic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

