Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. Bennifer, as this couple is fondly called, was photographed together in Beverly Hills. The two had been there to a plush restaurant along with their kids for dinner date. JLo’s twins Max and Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina had reportedly joined the couple for the dinner outing. Jennifer looked stunning in a purple and gold printed dress that she accessorised with hoop earnings, knee-high brown boots, matching purse and a chunky belt. Ben opted for a smart casual look for the late night outing. Ben Affleck and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Share a ‘Happy’ Moment As They Reunite at Their Son Samuel's Basketball Game.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HUrwD8rrIZ — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) November 20, 2023

(80 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck leaving The Ivy restaurant - November 19, 2023 📸https://t.co/OzlSxUikgD pic.twitter.com/HeEXBMb8L3 — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)