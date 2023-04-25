Kraven The Hunter's first ever trailer was shown at CinemaCon 2023 and reportedly it's LIT. The footage revealed that the film will be Sony’s first R-rated Marvel feature. The video showcased at the event also saw Aaron Taylor-Johnson biting someone's nose and return of the classic Spider-Man villain The Rhino. Kraven the Hunter: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals His Spider-Man Spinoff Film Is Shot Entirely on Location!

Kraven The Hunter at CinemaCon 2023:

NEW (from #CinemaCon): We just watched the first teaser for #KravenTheHunter, which opens with Kraven biting a dude’s nose off. This thing looks brutal - also it ends with the introduction of Rhino! Full trailer drops this summer, per Sony pic.twitter.com/i2hpDh1Xtc — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)