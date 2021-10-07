Netflix has finally released the jaw-dropping trailer of Lost in Space's third and final season is arriving on the streaming platform on December 1. The Robinsons were among the only survivors in the 24th Colonist Group and the trailer focuses on Will working his way out to save his family teaming up with the robot which might be their only hope of survival. Some action-packed scenes from the trailer are a joy to watch and the show fans can't wait to watch the season finale soon.

Watch Lost in Space Season 3 Trailer Below:

