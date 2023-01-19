Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel of M3GAN that has been titled as M3GAN 2.0. Screenwriter Akela Cooper too would be returning to pen the upcoming thriller. The sequel is all set to hit the big screens on January 17, 2025. M3GAN Movie Review: Blumhouse’s Sci-fi Horror Flick Delivers a Fairly Enjoyable Story about Artificial Intelligence Gone Wrong.

M3GAN Sequel Release Date

