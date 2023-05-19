Mads Mikkelsen who replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts met him at Cannes 2023 as the Hannibal star attended the movie premiere of the actor's film Jeanne du Barry. Sharing the still with the Pirates of the Caribbean star on Facebook, Mikkelsen captioned it 'Grindelwald and Grindelwald '. Jeanne du Barry: Johnny Depp Gets Emotional After Receiving a Seven-Minute Standing Ovation For His Comeback Film at Cannes 2023! (Watch Video).

Mads Mikkelsen Meets Johnny Depp

MADS MIKKELSEN JUST POSTED THIS ON HIS FACEBOOK. I CANNOT BREATHE. YES HE CALLED JOHNNY DEPP GRINDEWALD pic.twitter.com/PKbluSndfC — Beb (@BowerxDepp) May 18, 2023

