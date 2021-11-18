Marry Me features Jennifer Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher. The two total strangers agree to marry and then get to know each other when Lopez gets cheated on by Maluma's character. Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

