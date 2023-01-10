Looks like Francis Ford Coppola might have another Apocalypse Now situation on his hands as the director's latest, Megapolis, has run into some huge issues. With the production being described as "absolute madness," there is uncertainty behind the movie moving forward now. Coppola also apparently tried to fire the entire visual effects team, while the production designer and supervising art director resigning from the film. The film is also set to have its $120 million budget ballooned as Coppola tried to use virtual production technology on the film, but ultimately had to go back to green-screen. Shia LaBeouf Joins Cast for Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’.

Production on Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘MEGALOPOLIS’ is “absolute madness.” Coppola fired almost the entire visual effects team with the production designer & supervising art director resigning. It is unknown if production can go forward. (Source: https://t.co/gsG9ROdmHT) pic.twitter.com/7kXalwdBj6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2023

Francis Ford Coppola tried to use virtual production technology for ‘MEGALOPOLIS’ but the approach was too costly so they are pivoting to green-screen. Coppola is self-financing the $120M film but the budget is expected to increase even more. (Source: https://t.co/gsG9ROdUxr) pic.twitter.com/8p6G8JP7X6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2023

