Miranda Lambert, who is an American country singer was in the middle of a concert when she stopped the show abruptly to call out two fans who were taking a selfie. She said "it's pissing me off a little bit" and that "we’re here to hear some country music tonight". Miranda then started her song over, after gesturing for the fans to put their phone down. Taylor Swift Fan Dons Fluffy Blanket As Disguise For Singer's Concert and the Reason Behind It Will Crack You Up!

View Miranda Lambert's Video:

Miranda Lambert stops show to call out two fans taking a selfie: “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country… pic.twitter.com/sERBzalpBI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)