Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tried to enjoy their Saturday night, but the ‘mom and dad’ appeared to be tired. Well, their situation would be totally relatable for every parent and Kevin Jonas too agrees. He dropped a comment on actress’ video post on Insta saying, ‘I feel this’. Priyanka and Nick are seen dining at a restaurant and whilst loud music is being played in the background, the actress can’t stop laughing seeing her husband’s reaction. Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ New Pics From Aspen Serves as a Perfect Treat for All Fans!

Priyanka And Nick

