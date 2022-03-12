The casting of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a car that doesn't stop moving. The new member to join the cast now is Matthias Schweighöfer of Army of the Dead fame. This announcement just comes a few days after Josh Peck was announced to join the cast. Oppenheimer releases on July 21, 2023.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Matthias Schweighöfer has been cast alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Josh Peck and Alden Ehrenreich in Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ebe7rXFVur — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)