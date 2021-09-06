Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's video from their recent appearance at Venice Film Festival's red carpet is HOT. Not just us, even the fans of the two are gasping for breath, as their romance is just beyond words. In the viral clip, we see Oscar sniffing Jessica's armpits and well you definitely cannot miss this one. Jaw-dropping is the word!

Watch Viral Video:

I wish I had words for this but I really do not pic.twitter.com/xJVzOJJCeh — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)