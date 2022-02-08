After getting snubbed at the BAFTA's, fans of Kristen Stewart, rightfully so, criticised their decision in doing so. Fans hoped for her to get nominated at the Oscars and lo and behold, their wishes have come true. Kristen Stewart has finally been nominated in the category of Best Actress at the 94th Academy Awards for her performance in Spencer. Fans are celebrating on Twitter as Stewart finally get's her well deserved nomination. Spencer: Fans Unhappy With Kristen Stewart Getting Snubbed at BAFTA's, Hope For Best Actress Nomination at Oscars 2022!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

when you’ve been here since 2008. what a moment as a kristen stewart fan. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/V958Is9SwM — ara (@ConverseStew) February 8, 2022

Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart is the greatest thing in the world and is very personal to me, myself, and I #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QnhP6EY5Eb — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 8, 2022

Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana in #Spencer earned her the first Oscar nomination and she couldn’t be more deserving for it 👑#Oscars pic.twitter.com/woeFd0nUmh — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) February 8, 2022

Film twitters reaction when Leslie Jordan said “Kristen Stewart, Spencer” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5CK5zWdJki — Lewis (@lewisjwr) February 8, 2022

