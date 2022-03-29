In December 2021, a Twitter user had posted a tweet on social media cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio. It read, “Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends.” At this year’s Oscars, Amy Schumer used the same joke and she is now getting trolled on Twitter for the same.

Here’s What Nicole Conlan Has To Say About Copying The Joke

This is getting QT'd a lot so for the record I think Amy Schumer is a nice lady that people are too mean to and this was simply parallel thinking. When she does French Gritty, then we can talk.https://t.co/ot6wGwsbfV — Pjörk🐷 (@NicoleConlan) March 28, 2022

The Troll Army

What You’d Say?

imagine u wake up one day and amy schumer has stolen your twitter joke to say on air during oscars https://t.co/N661VEhYVk — comrade greg (@GREG0RYHIRSCH) March 28, 2022

Ooooops

did amy schumer just steal that joke about king richard being about the williams sisters’ dad instead of them from that tweet everyone hated??? and the leonardo dicaprio joke about his girlfriends? THESE JOKES ARE FROM TWITTER — “bean” (@beyabean) March 28, 2022

