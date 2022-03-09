Kristen Stewart was seen in attendance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominees Night that was held on March 7. The Pre-Oscars celebration was held at Spago in Beverly Hills for which the Spencer actress’ fiancée Dylan Meyer was also present. A picture of the duo from the event has gone viral on the internet in which Dylan is seen lovingly looking at Kristen while the latter is posing for the camera. Kristen Stewart Confirms She Is Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

