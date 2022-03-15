It’s has been a long time since fans had a new movie in the Shrek-iverse. Finally, Dreamworks is gearing up for the return of everyone’s favourite Puss in Boots. The sequel to the film titled Puss in Boots - The Last Wish is arriving in theatres soon. The makers shared the poster of the film to excite fans and reveal that the trailer will be out soon. Antonio Banderas returns to voice Puss, with Salma Hayek voicing his nemesis Kitty Soft Paws. The upcoming feature also introduces a new ally in the form of cheerful pup Perro, voiced by Harvey Guillén.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)