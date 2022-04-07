The official trailer of Russian Doll Season 2 is out! Starring Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne as the lead, the comedy-drama's new season focuses on the actress getting lost in the New York city subway and from there on starts her adventurous journey. The show streams on Netflix from April 20. 365 Days – This Day Trailer: Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s Netflix Erotica Is High on Sex, Love and Betrayal (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)