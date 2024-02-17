Sir Ian McKellen, 84, reportedly ended his year-long relationship with actor Oscar Conlon-Morrey, 30. They met during a play in 2022, where they portrayed mother and son. Despite initial declarations of love, they've now parted ways, per The Mirror. Speculation arose about their engagement, but doubts emerged from someone close to McKellen, suggesting he was not keen on marriage or cohabitation. McKellen's history suggests he gets infatuated quickly but falls out just as fast. The news surfaced after McKellen shared regrets about not disclosing his sexuality to his late parents. Veteran Actor Ian McKellen is Preparing for a New Role as 'Mother Goose' in a Pantomime.

Sir Ian McKellen And Oscar Conlon-Morrey Part Ways

