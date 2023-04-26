1 minute and 6 seconds is the trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life and while the drama is only going to be 30 minutes, the trailer is so well made that you can't even grasp what the plot really is, except that Pedro and Ethan's characters are gay cowboys. This makes the upcoming release even more exciting. Strange Way of Life: First Look at Ethan Hawke in Pre-Production for Pedro Almodóvar’s Western Short Film Is Out!

Watch Strange Way of Life Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)