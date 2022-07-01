The moment you have been waiting for is almost here! As within few hours, Stranger Things 4 Volume 2's last set of episodes will be going live on Netflix. The show will be available to stream on the OTT platform for Indian fans at 12:30pm IST from July 1. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s Netflix Show Is Ready for an Intense Finale (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

📢 STRANGER THINGS 4 IN ELEVEN HOURS 📢 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 30, 2022

