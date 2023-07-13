James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has added another great actor to its roster. Anthony Carrigan, who was most recently seen in the hit HBO show Barry, will star as Metamorpho in the film. Carrigan joins cast members Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi who were also recently cast as Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mr Terrific respectively. They will star alongside leads David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan who star in the film as Superman and Lois Lane. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Brings In Nathan Fillion As Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl & Edi Gathegi As Mister Terrific for Upcoming Film!

Check Out Anthony Carrigan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Carrigan (@carriganagain)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)