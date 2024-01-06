Taylor Swift's associates express deep concern over a recently published 5000-word New York Times opinion piece, according to CNN. The article openly speculates on Swift's sexuality, questioning whether she is a closeted queer person. A source close to the situation told CNN, "There seems to be no boundary that some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is - all under the protective veil of an 'opinion piece.'" Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Holidays Together in Kansas, USA (View Pic).

Taylor Swift Associates Disappointed By The New York Times' Speculation

