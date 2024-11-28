Taylor Swift's fans are furious with Billboard. When Taylor was named the No. 2 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century by Billboard, Swifties were upset about a video clip. Billboard shared a video on their social media to celebrate Taylor's achievement, but it included a clip from Kanye West aka Ye's music video Famous. In the video, a naked wax figure of Taylor was shown next to other high-profile figures, including Ye. The clip also included the controversial lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**h famous,"* rapped by Kanye. As soon as the video was posted, fans around the world lashed out at Billboard. In response, Billboard has apologised to Taylor and her fans for including the offensive clip. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Breakup Soon? 'Leaked Relationship Contract' Surfaces Online, NFL Star’s PR Team Calls it Fake!.

Billboard's Apology Post

We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error. — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2024

