The Gray Man is an action thriller film that stars Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Alfre Woodard and others. It was directed by the Russo Brothers who will also be directing the sequel to the film! The Gray Man Ending Explained: Decoding How Finale of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush’s Netflix Thriller Expands to Future Sequels and Spinoffs.

The Gray Man Universe is expanding! A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with star Ryan Gosling, directors Joe & Anthony Russo & co-writer Stephen McFeely set to return! A spin-off is also in the works from acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese (Deadpool) pic.twitter.com/avtawpRB7F — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2022

