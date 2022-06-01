Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult's upcoming film The Menu's teaser trailer is here! The clip takes us through the plot of the dark-comedy thriller which sees the Anya and Nicholas as couple who travel to an island to treat themselves with delicious delicious by a chef (Ralph Fiennes), but it's not what it looks like. The film is helmed by Mark Mylod. The Menu: Reed Birney Joins the Cast of Anya Taylor-Joy Starrer Dark Comedy Thriller.

Watch Video:

