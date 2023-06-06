The Out-Laws is the upcoming action comedy starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Nina Dobrev and Ellen Barkin. The makers have dropped the upcoming film’s trailer and it showcases how Owen Browning's bank gets robbed by the infamous Ghost Bandits just days before his wedding to the love of his life and all evidences point out at his future in-laws. The Out-Laws is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 7. All the Light We Cannot See Teaser Out! Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger’s Netflix Series to Premiere on November 2 (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Below:

